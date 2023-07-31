The home minister added that the three people are together one of the them calls Zakir Naik ambassador of peace and “Laden ji" to Osama Bin Laden, hinting at some past remarks by Congress leader Digvijay Singh. He added that one was involved in the 1984 Sikh riots and the third one raised slogans of “Bharat tere tukde honge inshallah, inshallah."