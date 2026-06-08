Rebellion rocks TMC in Parliament: Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigns, quits Mamata Banerjee's party

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said on 8 June that he has resigned from Rajya Sabha and the party led by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Shekhar is the first Member of Parliament to resign from TMC after recent poll debacle in West Bengal assembly elections.
The resignation comes on a day when TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi to take part in crucial meeting of INDIA bloc.
Ray, a veteran leader and one of the most articulate voices of the TMC in Parliament, submitted his resignation to the Rajya Sabha chairman and simultaneously announced his decision to quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
Ray's resignation letter mentions mandate in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party in recently-held assembly elections ending the "15-year anarchical rule of TMC arising out of widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women" among other claims.
The letter mentions that the newly inducted BJP government has started taking "initiatives for overall development and reconstruction of West Bengal as per its election manifesto.
"In respectful acceptance of the historic verdict of the people, I have resigned today from the Rajya Sabha as a member and also from the primary membership of TMC," the letter reads.
The development comes at a time when the TMC is grappling with an unprecedented internal crisis, following a rebellion in its legislative wing and growing tensions among different factions within the organisation.
Currently, Trinamool has 42 MPs across both Houses, behind only the BJP and the Congress.
And if the MPs were to rebel, the TMC could find itself headed for an internal showdown – aTMC-versus-TMC battlereminiscent of the split that rocked the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra many years ago. The key difference, however, is that such a split would have no impact on the government in West Bengal.
In Maharashtra, the faction led by Eknath Shinde eventually came to power after breaking away from the Shiv Sena. In West Bengal, however, a similar rebellion would not alter the ruling dispensation, as the TMC is currently in the Opposition.
(With agency inputs)
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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