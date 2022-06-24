Recession probability soars as inflation worsens

Economists see the federal-funds rate at roughly 3.3% at the end of this year, up from 2% in the survey two months ago. That implies at least three more increases of 0.5 percentage point in 2022. The Fed has signaled it would continue lifting rates this year at the most rapid pace in decades to fight inflation that is running at a 40-year high.

