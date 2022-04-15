Recession risk is rising, economists say

“The Ukraine crisis will cause another boost to inflation in the near term, but the wage-price spiral that has started already is a more permanent threat to price stability," said Philip Marey, senior U.S. strategist at Rabobank. In such a spiral, workers win higher wages to keep up with rising prices, and then those higher wages prompt firms to raise prices further. Mr. Marey said that because that process is already under way, the Fed will have to raise rates enough to induce a recession to break the inflation dynamic.