‘Reclaiming high moral ground’ - 5 key reasons unpacking Arvind Kejriwal’s bold move to resign as Delhi Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi chief minister surprises political circles, coming after his bail in the excise policy case. His decision aims to reclaim moral credibility ahead of assembly elections, while also addressing corruption allegations linked to his official residence renovation.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated16 Sep 2024, 12:07 PM IST
'Reclaiming high moral ground' - 5 key reasons unpacking Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign as Delhi Chief Minister
‘Reclaiming high moral ground’ - 5 key reasons unpacking Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to resign as Delhi Chief Minister(HT_PRINT)

Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to step down as chief minister of Delhi has left many in political circles – including leaders from his Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – off guard.

The move assumes even more significance since it comes two days after Kejriwal’s release on bail in Delhi Excise Policy case and months ahead of scheduled assembly elections in the national capital.

Kejriwal was in jail for about five months over the alleged money-laundering changes in the now-scrapped excise policy case. But he chose not to quit during his incarceration and continued to work from behind the bars.

Why did Arvind Kejriwal decide to resign soon after getting bail?

The decision stems from the AAP chief’s attempt to reclaim the moral high ground that he lost due to the graft allegations and subsequent arrests of him and his cabinet colleagues in the excise policy case.

1- The anti-graft crusader CM

Former bureaucrat, shot to limelight in 2011 during India Against Corruption(IAC) – the pan India movement against graft led by activist Anna Hazare. The movement aimed at passing an anti-corruption law – the Jan Lokpal Bill.

In 2012, Kejriwal founded the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP). The party formed the government with external support from the Congress with Arvind Kejriwal taking oath as chief minister of Delhi for the first time on December 28, 2013.

“As someone who started his politics on the anti-corruption plank, staying in jail on graft charges will obviously hurt the credibility. It is this lost credibility and moral high ground that Kejriwal wants to reclaim by stepping down,” said an AAP leader who did not want to be named.

2- The 45 crore Sheesh Mahal Tag

Kejriwal has also reportedly decided to vacate his official residence in Delhi’s Civil Lines area after resigning. The 6 Flagstaff Marg residence has been under the scanner over its alleged 45 crore renovation. The BJP had been flagging the ‘excessive’ expenditure of the residence. An enquiry into the allegations is underway. At least three engineers have been suspended in the case so far.

Kejriwal also wants to kind of do away with this charge as he campaigns for the assembly polls, where he seeks another term in office.

Senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, have said that the BJP wanted to dismiss Kejriwal’s government by allegedly sending him to jail. That is precisely why he chose to continue to be chief minister even from behind the bars,

3- Supreme Court Bail Conditions

The bail conditions state that the chief minister cannot go to the Delhi secretariat or his office and can only sign those files that are meant to be approved or cleared by the L-G is also one of the reasons for his decision to step down.

Also, the recently- amended Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act giving more powers to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, especially over the bureaucracy had also driven Kejriwal’s decision.

4- ‘Thwart’ BJP’s plans

The AAP chief’s decision has taken BJP off guard, too. The saffron party had been targeting Kejriwal and other AAP leaders over corruption and even demanding dismissal of his government. By resigning, Kejriwal has thwarted BJP’s game plan, said an AAP leader. The BJP has even asked for dissolution of assembly after Kejriwal’s announcement.

By seeking early elections, Kejriwal has signaled that he is ready to face an electoral battle even after so many setbacks.

5- Focus Delhi Assembly polls

Kejriwal has said that he and his second-in-command Manish Sisodia will assume the key posts in the government only after regaining the ‘honest’ tag.

With two top leaders not in the government, they will focus on organisational work and campaigning ahead of scheduled assembly elections in Delhi.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 12:07 PM IST
