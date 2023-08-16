Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was noticeably absent when Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day of India. The seat reserved for him was seen unoccupied. The incident has sparked a political exchange between the ruling BJP and opposition parties.

Speaking to ANI, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai said, “Modi's home is India. He does not have a family. So, he thinks that India is his family. Therefore, in India Red Fort is the place where he can hoist the flag. Kharge may have his own family and house..." “They are doing dynasty thing. But PM Modi has no family and his family is India. So, what Kharge said is correct - Red Fort is his house and that he (PM Modi) will hoist the National Flag at his house next year also," the AIADMK leader said.

However, Kharge on Tuesday explained the reason why he did not attend the Independence Day event at Red Fort. He stated that the security is so tight that they don't let anyone else leave before the PM leaves.

“The security is so tight that they don't let anyone else leave before the PM leaves...I thought that I will not be able to reach here on time...I thought it better to not go there to the security situation and lack of time," Kharge said.

He took a jibe at the BJP-led central government and said that some people make it look like the country developed in the past few years. But that is not true.

It is to be further noted that the Congress president delivered a video message wherein, without explicitly mentioning PM Modi, Kharge remarked that certain individuals hold the belief that India's progress has occurred solely in recent years. He asserted, “But that perspective is misguided."

"Some people make it look like the country developed in the past few years. But that is not true. When the British left the country, the situation was such that not even a needle used to be made in the country. Then Pandit Nehru took major initiatives, set up steel plants, made dams, and established institutions like IIT, IIM, AIIMS. Indira Gandhi-Lal Bahadur Shashtri bring in the green revolution, and made India self-reliant," Kharge said.

The remarks came PM Modi took the opportunity to criticize Congress's practices of corruption and ‘Pariwarvaad’ (dynasty politics) from the vantage point of the Red Fort's ramparts.