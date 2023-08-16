"Some people make it look like the country developed in the past few years. But that is not true. When the British left the country, the situation was such that not even a needle used to be made in the country. Then Pandit Nehru took major initiatives, set up steel plants, made dams, and established institutions like IIT, IIM, AIIMS. Indira Gandhi-Lal Bahadur Shashtri bring in the green revolution, and made India self-reliant," Kharge said.