Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from the Shalimar Assembly constituency, is set to become Delhi's new chief minister. After days of speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its decision to appoint Gupta as the Delhi CM on Wednesday, during a legislative party meeting.

What Rekha Gupta and her family's net worth? In the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Rekha Gupta declared an income of ₹6,92,050 and her spouse's income as ₹97,33,570 in the financial year 2023-2024.

Rekha Gupta and her family's net worth mounts to ₹5.3 crore ( ₹53,134,981), as per the affidavit Here's break up:

Assets Rekha Gupta Spouse (Manish Gupta) HUF Movable ₹ 1.25 crore self ( ₹ 1,25,73,289.5) ₹ 1.14 crore (1,14,51,770) ₹ 31,09,922 Immovable ₹ 2.3 crore (2,30,00,000) 30 lakh Total ₹ 3.55 crore ₹ 1.44 crore ₹ 31,09,922 Family Net-worth 5.3 crore ( ₹ 53,134,981)

Liabilities The affidavit also reveals liabilities on Rekha Gupta and her family. As per the document, Rekha Gupta has liabilities worth ₹48,44,685, her husband's worth ₹70,39,035, and that of 'HUF' is worth ₹1,50,000. This amounts to a total of around ₹1.2 crore.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta becomes the ONLY woman CM among all NDA ruled states

Who is Rekha Gupta, Delhi's new CM? Rekha Gupta, an advocate by profession, is set to become the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi since 1993 — after BJP's Sushma Swaraj, Congress' Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Atishi.

She will also be the fourth Chief Minister from the BJP in Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj. Notably, Gupta is going to be the only incumbent woman chief minister in any BJP-ruled states.

Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat in the Delhi Election 2025. She is a former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and civic body councilor.

Rekha Gupta was elected leader of the BJP legislative party at a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs on Wednesday. She will take the oath of office on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan.