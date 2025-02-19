Rekha Gupta’s net worth: Delhi CM designate, her family have assets worth...

Delhi CM news: Rekha Gupta, an advocate by profession, is set to become the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi since 1993.

Updated19 Feb 2025, 10:35 PM IST
Delhi CM news: BJP MLA Rekha Gupta being felicitated by party MLA Parvesh Verma after being named as the new CM of Delhi by the party during the party legislative meeting, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(Ritik Jain)

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from the Shalimar Assembly constituency, is set to become Delhi's new chief minister. After days of speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its decision to appoint Gupta as the Delhi CM on Wednesday, during a legislative party meeting.

What Rekha Gupta and her family's net worth?

In the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Rekha Gupta declared an income of 6,92,050 and her spouse's income as 97,33,570 in the financial year 2023-2024.

Rekha Gupta and her family's net worth mounts to 5.3 crore ( 53,134,981), as per the affidavit Here's break up:

AssetsRekha GuptaSpouse (Manish Gupta)HUF
Movable 1.25 crore self ( 1,25,73,289.5) 1.14 crore (1,14,51,770) 31,09,922
Immovable 2.3 crore (2,30,00,000)30 lakh 
Total 3.55 crore 1.44 crore 31,09,922
Family Net-worth5.3 crore ( 53,134,981)  

Liabilities

The affidavit also reveals liabilities on Rekha Gupta and her family. As per the document, Rekha Gupta has liabilities worth 48,44,685, her husband's worth 70,39,035, and that of 'HUF' is worth 1,50,000. This amounts to a total of around 1.2 crore.

Who is Rekha Gupta, Delhi's new CM?

Rekha Gupta, an advocate by profession, is set to become the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi since 1993 — after BJP's Sushma Swaraj, Congress' Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Atishi.

She will also be the fourth Chief Minister from the BJP in Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj. Notably, Gupta is going to be the only incumbent woman chief minister in any BJP-ruled states.

Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat in the Delhi Election 2025. She is a former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and civic body councilor.

Rekha Gupta was elected leader of the BJP legislative party at a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs on Wednesday. She will take the oath of office on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan.

The BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi. In the Delhi Elections 2025, the BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power. All arrangements have been made for the swearing-in function tomorrow.
 

