Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi chief minister today; check swearing-in time, venue, guest list: 10 updates

Rekha Gupta will take the oath as Chief Minister at a ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on February 20. She will become the fourth woman to hold this position in the city, continuing a tradition of female leadership that has seen women from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party serve as Chief Ministers. Gupta will succeed Atishi.

Here are the top ten updates: Venue and time 1. The oath-taking ceremony for Delhi's new Chief Minister is scheduled to begin at 10 am on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. At 12:35 pm, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena will administer the oath of office to the Delhi CM-designate and the Council of Ministers.

2. Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and chief ministers of National Democratic Alliance-governed states, among others, are expected to attend the ceremony.

3. The event will begin with guests arriving and taking their seats. Key political figures, including the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, Amit Shah, Union Ministers, and other prominent leaders, will participate in the ceremony. After the necessary formalities and official notifications are read, the L-G will administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the newly appointed Chief Minister and Council of Ministers. Once the oath is taken, the Ministers will individually swear in, followed by the signing of official papers. The ceremony will conclude with the national anthem, after which the dignitaries will leave the venue.

4. Over 25,000 security personnel and more than 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across Delhi ahead of Thursday's oath ceremony for the new Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan, according to a Delhi Police officer, PTI reported.

5. "We have deployed more than 25,000 police personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces," the officer said and added "robust" security arrangements were in place to maintain law and order.

6. Rekha Gupta told ANI that her getting responsibility as Chief Minister is also a moment of honour for women of the country, who constitute about half the country's population.

7. "I want to thank PM Modi, BJP high command people of Delhi for giving me this opportunity, after 27 years, a new chapter is beginning. It is a moment of pride for the women in the country. We have staked claim to form the government...each and every commitment of BJP, fulfilling it is the ultimate goal of my life," she said.

8. Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, "It feels great that a woman has got a chance to become the Chief Minister... I want to congratulate Rekha Gupta and I believe that if a woman from any party moves forward, then the entire society moves forward..."

9. In a post on X, she expressed gratitude towards the top leadership of the party for giving her the responsibility. She promised to work for the welfare, empowerment, and wholesome development of every resident of Delhi.

10. In the February 5 Assembly polls in Delhi, Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat by more than 29,000 votes over her AAP rival Bandana Kumari. She had lost the seat to Kumari in 2015 and 2020 polls.

(With inputs from agencies)