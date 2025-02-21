Rekha Gupta’s first day as Delhi chief minister - A look at top decisions taken

Rekha Gupta took oath as the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday and started performing her duties within hours. She chaired a crucial cabinet meeting announcing that her government will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with ₹5 lakh top-up and present the 14 pending CAG reports.

As Chief Minister, Gupta has taken responsibility for departments such as General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, Planning, and other departments not allocated to any other ministry.

Here is a look at her first day at the office:

Rekha Gupta's first day at office: All decisions taken In the first Cabinet meeting, Gupta said that her government would implement the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital. This was a pre-poll promise of the BJP, which had targeted the AAP government for not implementing the scheme.

She also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which the AAP government had not tabled.

"In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas - to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi with ₹5 lakhs top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly. We will fulfil all the commitments that we have made to the people." Rekha Gupta said.

She said the Delhi government will pay for the top-up and sign a MoU with the Centre.

Briefing the media on Saturday, she reiterated, "In the cabinet meeting yesterday, we approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which the AAP blocked. The scheme will soon be in the public domain... Today, we have called the PWD and Jal Board officials for a meeting with the cabinet. We will take over the issue of potholes..."

Top things Rekha Gupta said: Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government will roll out the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme in the capital.

Later in the evening, Gupta attended the Aarti on the banks of the Yamuna and said, “Today, during the aarti of Maa Yamuna, we recalled our resolution to clean the river. We will use the needed resources, which will be our priority.”

Meanwhile, responding to Atishi's question about the BJP's promise to pass the scheme to provide ₹2,500 to women every month, she said, "It's our government; the agenda will be ours. Let us work. She doesn't need to tell us everything; she has done what she has to while in power."

All you need to know about Rekha Gupta Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is the second woman Chief Minister belonging to the BJP in Delhi and the fourth woman Chief Minister in the national capital.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers.

Six other ministers - Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, also took an oath of office.

Elected from the Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalised communities and women.