NCP President Supriya Sule said there are no personal differences with her brother Ajit Pawar, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government in July. Her statement came as, Ajit Pawar met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, prompting speculation in state political circles.

On Sharad Pawar's meeting with Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra, Sule said, "Relationships shouldn't come in between politics. The fight between the NCP and Ajit Pawar is ideological and not personal".

Further giving example, Sule said that The Pawar family has decade-old relationships with several families in the BJP with no personal differences despite political disagreements.

Also Read: SC sets deadline for Maha Speaker to decide on NCP, Shiv Sena disqualification petitions "There are many such families in the Bharatiya Janata Party with whom the Pawar family has decade-old relationships. For example, Atalji's family includes Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, Sushma Swaraj, and Rajnath Singh. There are definitely political differences, but there are no personal differences with any family", she added.

Sharad Pawar's daughter and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said that the meeting was not a political one. It was the second such meeting between the uncle and nephew after the Ajit Pawar-led group joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra in July.

The battle between the Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions started after Ajit Pawar split up from the NCP to join hands with the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. He then sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister of the state along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar claimed the leadership of the NCP on the grounds that his group had the support of 42 of the party's 53 MLAs, six MLCs in Maharashtra, and all seven MLAs in Nagaland.

Coming back to Sule, she also shared update on Sharad Pawar's health, and said that "the love and blessings of all of you are the tonic of Pawar Saheb".

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar felt unwell during a meeting in his hometown, Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district, and was advised to rest by doctors, party sources said. The 82-year-old leader was attending a meeting at Vidya Pratishthan, a trust controlled by his family, when he felt unwell and was immediately examined by doctors, they said.

Speaking of the NCP name and symbol row, on 10 November, Sharad Pawar faction's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the Ajit Pawar group of presenting false affidavits before the Election Commission to stake claim over the name and poll symbol of the party and urged the poll panel to take penal action for allegedly falsifying evidence. Giving examples of such forged affidavits, Singhvi presented a list of affidavits filed with the EC that are riddled with errors. He also gave examples of affidavits where the concerned person was dead, yet that person's affidavit was filed, and another in which a minor filed an affidavit. Meanwhile, the first hearing on a claim by the Ajit Pawar-led rival NCP faction over the party's name and election symbol was held last month

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

