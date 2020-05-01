NEW DELHI: In a breather for Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday cleared the path for conducting elections to the nine seats of the state legislative council before 27 May, bringing to an end the month-long political uncertainty.

Thackeray, who became chief minister last year without contesting the Maharashtra polls, has to be a member of the upper house by May 28--which has nine vacancies--or he will have to resign.

Top officials of EC held a meeting on Friday to take a final call on the issue and decided that elections will be held before the prescribed time but with necessary guidelines to safeguard against the pandemic, a senior official at the EC said requesting anonymity.

An official announcement is awaited.

The decision comes a day after Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to senior officials of the Election Commission urging them to declare elections to nine legislative council seats in the state "at the earliest" to ensure that Thackeray’s appointment as a legislator could happen well within stipulated time with "a view to end the current uncertainty in the state".

Welcoming EC’s decision, Shiv Sena’s senior leader and spokesperson Sanjay Raut, in a post on Twitter on Friday, said he was hopeful that "this would end the uncertainty in the state which had emerged over the issue."

Nearly three weeks ago the Maharashtra cabinet had recommended Thackeray's as an MLC. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had then suggested that the governor should make Thackeray a nominated member of legislative council since elections for the vacant post was not happening due to the pandemic.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state in India by the covid-19 pandemic. As of Friday, it had 10,498 confirmed cases, of which 1,773 have recovered. The state has reported 459 deaths because of the disease.

Major elections in the country have been put on hold by the EC following the pandemic. The poll panel has been exploring ways to conduct elections in the age of social distancing. One of the proposals is conduct polls through postal ballots, or have physical voting but with necessary provisions for social distancing and healthcare guidelines, an EC official said requesting anonymity.

Share Via