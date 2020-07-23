Religare Finvest case: Delhi HC grants bail to Shivinder Singh

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited.

The HC has imposed certain bail conditions that include no foreign travel, furnishing personal bail bond of ₹1 crore and two sureties by family members of ₹25 lakh each. The court has also directed Singh to surrender his passport and make sure that he doesn’t carry out any transactions with any business entity connected to the case.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani had reserved his order last week on the bail plea after hearing the arguments from both the sides in the case. The enforcement directorate (ED) had opposed the Singh' bail plea on the grounds that the accused posed flight risk, could tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan appearing for Singh, opposed the argument by stating that the evidence has been recorded and the prosecution complaint has been submitted by the ED, so his client should not be incarcerated any further.

The court had issued notice on 22 June in the matter and concluded its final hearing last week.

ED had filed a chargesheet in January against former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Singh, and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) Sunil Godhwani in the money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

RFL is a group firm of Religare Enterprises Ltd, which was earlier promoted by Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh.

Shivinder Singh had approached the high court after a trial court on 18 June dismissed his bail plea.

The Singh brothers were arrested in October along with Godhwani and two other people, for allegedly causing loss worth ₹2,397 crore to RFL. The complaint was filed by Religare Enterprises and its arm in 2018. The brothers were promoters of Religare Enterprises and hospital operator Fortis Healthcare till February 2018. Godhwani was CMD of Religare Enterprises till 2016.

PTI contributed to this story

