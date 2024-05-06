Congress slammed for remarks against 26/11 terror attack lawyer, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Ujjwal Nikam: ‘Peddling lies’
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking action against Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for defaming party's Mumbai North Central nominee and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking action against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, for allegedly defaming saffron party's Mumbai North Central nominee and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam.