The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking action against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, for allegedly defaming saffron party's Mumbai North Central nominee and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam.

Wadettiwar on Saturday, May 4, accused Nikam of hiding information regarding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. According to Wadettiwar, the then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was not killed by terrorist Ajmal Kasab; instead he fell to a bullet fired by policeman affiliated to the RSS.

The Congress leader had also purportedly called Nikam an "anti-national".

"We have written to the Election Commission of India seeking action against Wadettiwar, who is a star campaigner (of Congress), and also against the Congress party for peddling lies," newswire PTI reported, quoting Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.

Shelar said that as a responsible leader, the opposition leader should desist from making such comments that "can help the enemy nation".

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said that such remarks made by the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly are shameful and the opposition party is busy giving “clean chit to Pakistan".

After the outrage, Vijay Wadettiwar clarified that the statements were not his own, but rather cited from the book authored by SM Mushrif, a former Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra.

At least 166 people lost their lives and numerous others sustained injuries in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks perpetrated by Pakistani terrorists. Ajmal Kasab was the sole terrorist captured alive by the Mumbai police. In 2009, Karkare was posthumously honored with the Ashoka Chakra for his valor and sacrifice during the tragic incident.

The saffron party's Ujjwal Nikam, former public prosecutor, is contetsing against the Congress' Mumbai unit chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad.

The parliamentary constituency was won by BJP's Poonam Mahajan in 2014 and 2019.

On May 3, Nikam said that entering politics is a new challenge for him. However, he said he was not joining politics for any gains but to contribute to the steps taken by the Modi government.

Nikam has handled country's several high profile cases, including 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case and Khairlanji case.

