Remarks on wealth redistribution justified, BJP to EC amid PM Modi's 'I don’t do Hindu-Muslim' clarification: Report
BJP president JP Nadda responds to EC notice justifying PM Modi's remarks on Congress party planning to redistribute wealth to Muslims. Nadda has accused the Congress of dividing the country and opposing India's foundational religion - Hinduism.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, JP Nadda, has, in response to the Election Commission’s notice, justified Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements about the Congress Party planning to redistribute the public's wealth to Muslims.