'Remember who mimicked in Lok Sabha...': Congress lashes out at PM Modi amid Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the government of trying to divert attention from the suspension of 142 MPs by raising the issue of 'mimicry'. He also highlighted videos where PM Modi can be seen hitting out at senior Congress leaders.
Congress leaders lashed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday amid the escalating Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row. The development came even as as BJP leaders and senior officials criticised Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee and other Opposition leaders for ‘mocking’ the Rajya Sabha chairman during a protest. Following the incident Modi had dialed Dhankhar to express his anguish over the ‘theatrics’ of a member in the 'sacred' Parliament complex.
Ramesh also accused the ruling party of ‘remaining silent’ on a slew of pertinent issues — from the ‘summary suspension of 142 MPs for making a perfectly legitimate demand’ to the recent Lok Sabha breach.
“The entire Modi ecosystem now being galvanised on the so-called mimicry non-issue, while it remains silent on the real issue of why and how a BJP MP from Mysuru facilitated entry of two intruders into Lok Sabha on December 13th — who are now charged under the anti-terror law UAPA," he wrote in another tweet.
(With inputs from agencies)
