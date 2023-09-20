'Remove all obstacles...implement immediately': Sonia Gandhi on Women's Reservation Bill1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi supports Women's Reservation Bill with sub-quota for SCs, STs, OBCs, says it is necessary and possible.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday commenced the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill from the opposition side.
Gandhi added, "Immediate implementation of women's reservation bill by removing all obstacles not only necessary but also possible".
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday introduced the Bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building.
The Bill was named 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'.
Introducing the bill in the Lower House, the minister said, “This Bill is about women's empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A provides for reservation of seats for SC/ST in the House of People."