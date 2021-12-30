Reopening the world and ourselves post pandemic

The parties of Trump, Modi, and Johnson reprise old nationalist scripts, mobilizing racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia to generate a heady brew of grievance and entitlement. (All three also happen to be fighting culture wars over how to write and memorialize national history.) Of course, the same governing elites seem to have no problem with foreign connections that serve their own interests. The US state of South Dakota—governed by a Trump loyalist and boasting one of the highest covid-19 infection rates in the US—has been exposed by the Pandora Papers as a premier global haven for money launderers and tax evaders. The Tory Party feeds off donations from Russian oligarchs, who take advantage of Britain’s permissive defamation laws to sue the journalists investigating them. The BJP government has relaxed various restrictions on foreign investment in India even as it hamstrings foreigners from donating to charitable organizations. It is globalization for the rich, nationalism for the poor.