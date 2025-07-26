‘Repeatedly insults OBC’: BJP mocks Congress after Udit Raj calls Rahul Gandhi ‘second Ambedkar’

In a sharp criticism of the Congress party, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday accused the grand old party of repeatedly insulting the other backward classes (OBC) community, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to the same community.

“The most corrupt party held a conference on the OBC society yesterday. Rahul Gandhi himself has always insulted the OBC community and the Prime Minister, who comes from the OBC community. There are many serious charges against him, including corruption, and he is out on bail,” news agency ANI quoted Bhatia as saying.

He also questioned the Congress leader's praise for leaders like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, both of whom he said are facing corruption allegations.

"Rahul Gandhi said that your ideals are sitting here. According to Rahul Gandhi, that ideal is Siddaramaiah, who is accused of the Muda scam. Bhupesh Baghel and his son are accused of many scams... The government has resolved to make the country corruption-free, but Rahul Gandhi says that those who are corrupt have the qualities to become leaders," Bhatia added.

Congress leader Udit Raj compares Rahul Gandhi to Babasaheb Ambedkar Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi will prove to be the “second Ambedkar” for the OBCs if they listen to what he said during the ‘Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan’.

Raj compared Rahul to Babasaheb Ambedkar and said that the OBCs must support the statements made by the Leader of Opposition. "Caste census in Telangana is an X-ray of society. Rahul Gandhi aims to replicate it nationwide. His views are visionary. If Dalits and backward classes come forward, our economy will boost. The inequality that prevails in society will be reduced. If OBC understands what Rahul Gandhi said, he will prove to be the second Ambedkar for them," Raj told ANI.

"OBCs will have to think that history does not give opportunities for progress again and again. They should follow and support what Rahul Gandhi said in the Talkatora Stadium conference. If they do so, then Rahul Gandhi will prove to be the second Ambedkar for them," Raj posted on X.

Other BJP leaders hit out at Rahul Gandhi Senior BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday also hit out at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of abandoning political decorum and showing frustration at PM Modi's rise from humble beginnings to global leadership, as reported by ANI.

Prasad said, "Their leader, Rahul Gandhi, has forgotten decency. There is a frustration that a leader born in a poor, backwards family has become the leader of the world today."

The BJP leader further claimed that the Congress party is “frustrated” by the fact that PM Modi “has outnumbered the days of Indira Gandhi as PM”, adding that Congress is uncomfortable with India's increasing global influence.

Congress organises ‘Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan’ Congress had on Friday organised the ‘Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan’, which was inaugurated by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The concluding address of the event was delivered by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the ANI report said.

During this address, the Congress leader admitted that not conducting a caste census during the UPA government was a mistake and said he is now determined to correct it.

Rahul said he had failed to understand the issues of the OBC community earlier, unlike those of Dalits, tribals, and women, where he claimed the Congress had done commendable work.

“I think about my work, where I did well and where I fell short, and I see two to three things. Land Acquisition Bill, MNREGA, Right to Food, Tribal Bill, and Niyamgiri struggle – all these things I did well. As far as the issues of tribals, Dalits, and women are concerned, I should get good marks there. I did good work,” he said.