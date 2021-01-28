Republic Day violence unfortunate but will not end farmers' movement: Delhi CM

New Delhi: The violence on Republic Day was "unfortunate" but it would not end the farmers' movement against the three farm laws, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

He also said that "strictest punishment" must be given to those responsible for the violence.

Addressing the ninth National Council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal said the farmers' protest against the farm laws is a battle of existence for them.

"The violence on Republic Day was unfortunate and whoever is responsible for it must be given strictest punishment," he said.

Addressing the 9th National Council meeting of Aam Aadmi Party | LIVE https://t.co/gqiEMbq2PE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 28, 2021

"But the violence will not lead to the end of the farmer's movement against the agri laws, the issues still remain so the movement cannot end. We have to peacefully extend our support to the protesting farmers," the chief minister said.

On Republic Day, farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. Several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob. The agitating farmers entered the premises of Red Fort in the national capital and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

