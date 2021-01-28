Republic Day violence unfortunate but will not end farmers' movement: Delhi CM

On Republic Day, farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. Several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob. The agitating farmers entered the premises of Red Fort in the national capital and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts.

