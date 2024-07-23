Republicans dub Joe Biden’s exit from US Presidential poll race a ‘bloodless coup’

Republicans accuse Democrats of executing a 'coup' against Biden by ‘forcing’ him off the ballot just over 100 days before the US Presidential elections.

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 07:44 PM IST
Republicans dub Joe Biden's exit from US Presidential poll race a ‘bloodless coup’
Republicans dub Joe Biden’s exit from US Presidential poll race a ‘bloodless coup’(AP)

US President Joe Biden dropped his re-election bid last week in what Republicans have taken to calling a ‘bloodless coup’. The development came amid mounting pressure for the octogenarian to step aside amid growing concerns about his health and mental faculties. Vice President Kamala Harris is now poised to take on Donald Trump for the top role after securing adequate support.

Major Republicans including House Speaker Mike Johnson however claim that the Democrats had executed what was tantamount to a 'coup' against Biden. Members of the Opposition party also erroneously asserted that the POTUS had already become the official Democratic nominee.

“The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election. Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed ‘party of democracy’ has proven exactly the opposite,” he wrote on X.

Also Read | Trump campaign says have ’Once-in-a-Lifetime’ chance to defeat two democrats

Johnson has also threatened to file lawsuits in order to try and force Biden to appear as the Democratic candidate on at least some state ballots.

“Every state has its own system and in some of these, it’s not possible to simply just switch out a candidate,” he told ABC News last week.

It is however pertinent to note that the President had simply been presumptive presidential nominee until he decided to withdraw. The Democratic party is slated to officially select its nominee during the National Convention on August 19.

Also Read | Why are people sharing coconut tree memes again? Check out

Republican leaders have also been vociferous in their calls for Biden to step down as President.

"Joe Biden cannot take himself out of a campaign for President because he is too mentally incompetent and still remain in the White House. Biden is a national security threat in great cognitive decline and a clear and present danger to every man, woman, and child in our country," Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita and campaign chief Susie Wiles wrote in a recent memo.

Also Read | US Presidential polls: Kamala Harris hits out at Donald Trump, ‘Predators who…’

It remains unclear, however, how a new candidate atop the Democratic ticket will change the dynamics of the race. Polling has shown Harris’ favorability ratings are similar to those of Trump and Biden. A June AP-NORC poll found about 4 in 10 Americans have a favorable opinion of her, though the share of those who have unfavorable opinion was slightly lower than for Trump and Biden.

59-year-old Harris presents a marked generational contrast to Trump, who turned 78 last month. She would also be the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to serve as president — a potentially barrier-breaking candidacy that could draw new support from women, minority voters and younger voters.

“President Trump is going to run his race and whether it’s Kamala Harris or anybody else, they are going to run on the exact same failed agenda that Joe Biden has been running over the last four years,” added Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 07:44 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsRepublicans dub Joe Biden’s exit from US Presidential poll race a ‘bloodless coup’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue