BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the TMC-led West Bengal government over violence during rural polls. He compared the Bengal poll violence incident to the turmoil of partition, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Addressing the party's winning candidates in panchayat elections and the alleged victims of poll violence at an auditorium here, Nadda said, “The violence and killings we witnessed during the panchayat polls are unprecedented."

"Is this a reflection of democracy? Is this how elections are being held under the TMC government? We have witnessed post-poll violence after the 2021 assembly polls. But the violence we witnessed during the rural polls resembled the bloody days of partition here," he said.

He asserted that Jungle Raj is going on under the TMC regime where people are not allowed to speak reflecting no democracy in the state, as per PTI reports.

The BJP president, while referring to the three fact-finding teams sent by the party to the state, said, "The reports have been submitted to the union home minister."

"Violence is going on in West Bengal, thousands of BJP workers have been rendered homeless, and Mamata didi is asking for evidence. This is the situation of the state," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi also said, “TMC ne khooni khel khela hain..(Trinamool Congress has played a bloody game)." The Prime Minister was referring to the gory violence that ensued in the recently held Panchayat Polls in West Bengal.

He also accused the party of threatening voters and “making their life hell."

"They do anything required to ensure that no BJP candidate can file nomination...they not only threaten BJP workers but also the voters. Contracts are given out to capture booths...This is their way of doing politics in the state," the prime minister said.

The Trinamool Congress came to power for the third consecutive term in the state in 2021 by winning 215 of the 292 assembly seats to which polling was held, while the BJP bagged 77.

(With PTI inputs)