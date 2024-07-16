Rest of world watches US turmoil with growing alarm
David Luhnow , Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 16 Jul 2024, 12:57 PM IST
SummaryThe attempted assassination of Donald Trump and President Biden’s repeated gaffes are reinforcing an impression outside the U.S. that the world’s pre-eminent superpower is entering a turbulent and unpredictable period.
LONDON : The attempted assassination of Donald Trump, coming so soon after President Biden’s stumbles during the recent presidential debate, is reinforcing an impression outside the U.S. that the world’s pre-eminent superpower is entering an unusually turbulent and unpredictable period, prompting allies to question its reliability and foes to gloat.
