Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced a new order mandating shopkeepers and street vendors to display their identification to ensure food hygiene. This decision follows concerns from the public about food safety and mirrors a similar policy implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a directive regarding the mandatory display of outlet owners' details.

During a joint meeting with representatives from Public Works, Urban Development, and the Municipal Corporation, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized that all shopkeepers and street vendors must display their identification, ANI reported.

“People expressed their concerns and doubts, and considering this, we have decided to implement a similar policy to that in UP, in which it has been made mandatory that vendors have to display their names and IDs... Every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification," he added.

He said the people had expressed their concerns and doubts over the hygiene of the food sold on the streets.



“We did a meeting with the UD (Urban Development) and the Municipal Corporation. To make sure that hygienic food is sold, a decision has been taken for all the street vendors... especially those selling edible items," Vikramaditya said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Vikramaditya Singh also announced the development through a Facebook post and said that the decision was taken during a joint meeting with the Public Works Urban Development and Municipal Corporation.

“In Himachal, every restaurant and fast food outlet will be required to display the owner's ID to ensure that people face no difficulties. Instructions for this have been issued in the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation meeting held yesterday," Singh wrote in a Facebook post.

‘Connecting this to UP not right’: Himachal AICC in-charge Himachal Pradesh AICC in-charge Rajeev Shukla comes in defence of the state government's orders for eateries to display the names of owners, saying that connecting it to Uttar Pradesh is not right.

Shukla said, "Vikramaditya (Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh) has said that this is done to make sure only authorised persons can set up shops...The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker has made an all-party committee to regulate hawkers and to give them licenses. Connecting this to Uttar Pradesh is not right".

Following recent developments, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered that the names and addresses of operators, proprietors, and managers must be prominently displayed at all food centers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also instructed that chefs and waiters wear masks and gloves, and mandated the installation of CCTV cameras in hotels and restaurants. The Uttar Pradesh CM also called for amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act to safeguard public health.