Return to school tests Europe’s containment of Covid-19

Most of Italy’s regions will begin opening their schools on Sept. 13. All staff at schools are required to have the European Union’s digital Covid certificate, which shows the holder has been vaccinated, has freshly tested negative for the virus, or has recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months. About 90% of school staff have been vaccinated in Italy. Opponents of the green pass have organized protests, but have struggled to gain much support. In the Lombardy region, where Milan is the capital, fewer than 100 workers out of almost 300,000 reported to school earlier this month without the green pass, according to regional officials.

