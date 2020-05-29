Returnee migrants, their skill mapping could rewire state politics

“This is an important data set for us because when the migration of these labourers started two months ago, we had no estimate to know how many people had left the state and how many could possibly return. The idea of creating a nodal agency to collect information on migrant labourers will not only help us create jobs but also help the state government know what kind of work these migrants were involved in, in different states. This data will help us estimate the number of migrant labourers," said a cabinet minister in the Bihar government.