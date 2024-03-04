Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi ‘big brother’, says Telangana has to follow Gujarat model for development
Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “big brother”, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said that if Telangana is to develop, it has to follow the Gujarat model.
