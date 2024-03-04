Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:10:50
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.20 -1.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.55 3.42%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,133.75 0.28%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,646.90 -0.20%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.40 2.61%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi ‘big brother’, says Telangana has to follow Gujarat model for development
BackBack

Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi ‘big brother’, says Telangana has to follow Gujarat model for development

Livemint

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “big brother”, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said that if Telangana is to develop, it has to follow the Gujarat model.

PM Narendra Modi in a conversation with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹56,000 crores in Adilabad on Monday. (ANI)Premium
PM Narendra Modi in a conversation with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than 56,000 crores in Adilabad on Monday. (ANI)

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “big brother", Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said that if Telangana is to develop, it has to follow the Gujarat model. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App