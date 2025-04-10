Revanth Reddy sparks controversy, says won’t let BJP enter Telangana; BJP hits back, calls Congress ‘endangered species’

The Congress party will not allow the BJP to gain a foothold in Telangana at any cost, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said while addressing the AICC meeting in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"From the land of Vallabhbhai Patel, I am saying only one thing. Under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, we will not let the BJP enter Telangana. We will stop them," Reddy said.

He also appealed to Congress workers and Gandhi followers to ensure the defeat of the BJP across the nation.

"With a strong resolve from here, we are going to defeat the BJP in Telangana. I am appealing to every Congress worker and Gandhi follower to take the responsibility of defeating the BJP in the coming days from here. All of us should defeat Godse's descendants and Modi," Reddy commented.

"Standing in the land of Gujarat, I resolved to stop the BJP from entering Telangana. The Telangana region was liberated from Nizam's rule under the leadership of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former Union Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel. It is the reason Telangana people maintain a relationship with the Gujrat people and the descendants of Vallabhbhai Patel."

The Telangana chief minister further remarked that his government fulfilled Rahul Gandhi's promises by waiving ₹21,000 crore in farm loans and conducting a caste census.

"Rahul Gandhi embarked on Bharat Jodo Yatra covering 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, promising caste census, crop loan waiver, job creation for youth, and women's welfare. During his padayatra in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi also made the promise of caste census, waiver of farm loans, jobs, and women's welfare," Reddy said.

BJP Hits Back Hitting back at Revanth Reddy, BJP leader andUnion Minister of State for Home AffairsBandi Sanjay Kumar said the BJP is "only getting stronger" and called the Congress an "endangered species".

In a post on social media platform X, Bandi Sanjay said: "Telangana CM couldn't make Congress win in his native Mahabubnagar--lost to a BJP MP. He couldn't hold his sitting seat in Malkajgiri--again lost to the BJP. He came third in Kamareddy, defeated directly by a BJP MLA. Even in the MLC polls, Congress lost to the BJP [sic]."

