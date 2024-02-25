'Revenge of the Prince': BJP lashes out at Congress for giving Ahmed Patel bastion Bharuch to AAP
Controversy arises as Congress gives Bharuch seat to AAP in Lok Sabha polls, sparking criticism from BJP and Patel family members over erasing Ahmed Patel's legacy.
Days after Congress leaders Faisel Patel and Mumtaz Patel expressed disappointment for losing Bharuch seat to AAP under the party's seat sharing aggreement for Lok Sabha polls, Bhartiya Janata Party is claiming the move to be ‘Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to erase the legacy' of late Ahmed Patel whose family continues to enjoy significant influence in Bharuch.