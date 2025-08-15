RFK Jr. Disavows Presidential Run, Pledges Loyalty to Trump

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he isn’t running for president in 2028 in a social media post on Friday, pushing back on criticism from right-wing commentator Laura Loomer that he’s disloyal to President Trump.

“The president has made himself the answer to my 20-year prayer that God would put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic,” Kennedy wrote. “That’s exactly what my team and I will do until the day he leaves office.”

The declaration follows speculation, stoked by Loomer, that Kennedy, 71, has his sights set on the White House. Kennedy also defended one of his top aides, Stefanie Spear, from Loomer’s attacks on her loyalty to the president.

Last month, Spear joined a grassroots organizing call affiliated with a nonprofit organization that works to promote Kennedy’s health policies. That group, MAHA Action, is led by Kennedy’s book publisher, who also helped raise money through a super PAC for Kennedy’s failed 2024 presidential bid.

Loomer, a conservative political activist who has outsize influence in Trump’s orbit, suggested Spear’s presence on the organizing call was evidence Kennedy was planning another campaign.

“I think that there’s a clear intention by Stefanie Spear to utilize her position to try to lay the groundwork for a 2028 RFK presidential run,” Loomer said on a Politico podcast that released earlier this week.

Loomer recently turned her focus to Kennedy and Spear after the Trump administration re-hired a top Food and Drug Administration regulator who she had successfully pushed to oust.

Spear, like Kennedy, was a Democrat focused on environmental activism before joining Trump’s coalition in 2024. She’s worked with Kennedy for years, including at an anti-vaccine nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, and on his failed 2024 presidential campaign.

Other members of Trump’s administration, including other cabinet officials, are viewed as potential contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028.

