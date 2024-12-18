Chhagan Bhujbal is unhappy after being left out of the state cabinet, which was expanded on Sunday in Nagpur, and he is making sure that the world knows about it. The senior Mahayuti leader triggered speculation about his future plans by saying, “Jahan nahi chain, wahan nahi rahna.” A day later, the NCP stalwart took a jibe at Ajit Pawar and questioned whether he was a “toy in his hands.”

The former minister, along with Dilip Walse Patil, were among the key NCP leaders who didn't make it to the state cabinet. While speaking to the reporters, Bhujbal also claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis favoured his induction into the cabinet.

Chhagan Bhujbal expressed disappointment with the party's treatment and claimed that he was earlier asked to contest the Lok Sabha polls in May. However, his name was never finalised.

Felt humiliated by Ajit Pawar's treatment The senior politician clarified that he was not disappointed about not being included in the state cabinet. But what irked him the most was Ajit Pawar's treatment, India Today reported.

“I accepted the suggestion to contest Lok Sabha elections from Nashik. When I wanted to be in the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, I was asked to fight the assembly elections. I was offered a Rajya Sabha seat eight days ago, which I rejected. They didn't listen to me then, now they are giving it (Rajya Sabha seat). Am I a toy in your hands?,” India Today quoted Bhujbal.

Meanwhile, NCP stalwart Chhagan Bhujbal's supporters staged protests in Pune on Tuesday after he was not included in the state cabinet. An agitation was also held outside the bungalow of Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in his hometown Baramati in Pune district

“Despite being the senior-most leader in the NCP, Bhujbal was denied a cabinet berth, which is an insult to the OBCs. If you had decided to allot cabinet posts to senior leaders, then why did the same parameter not apply to Bhujbal?,” PTI quoted an angry supporter who participated in a demonstration outside the Pune district collectorate.