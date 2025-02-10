Rift in Haryana BJP? Party issues show cause notice to Anil Vij over ‘gaddaar’ post against CM Nayab Singh Saini

The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a show cause notice to state minister Anil Vij on Monday, seeking his reply within three days over his recent public statements against the party's state president Mohan Lal Badoli and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The notice, sent by Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, asks for a response within three days, citing concerns over damage to the party’s image during election campaigns.

Haryana BJP chief Badoli said in the notice in Hindi, “It is informed that you have recently made public statements against the party (state) president (Badoli) and the chief minister's post. These are serious allegations and are against the party's policy and internal discipline.”

What did Anil Vij say against Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini? Earlier in February, Anil Vij shared some pictures, claiming that "workers" seen with a "friend" of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were also seen with an Independent candidate whom he defeated in the state assembly polls last year.

"Ashish Tayal, who calls himself a friend of Nayab Saini, has many pictures with Nayab Saini on Facebook. The same workers who are seen with Ashish Tayal during the (October) assembly elections are also seen with the BJP's rival candidate Chitra Sarwara.

"'Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai?' [What is this relationship called?] Tayal is still Nayab Saini's best friend, so the question arises who made him oppose the BJP candidate?" Vij said in a post along with some pictures on X.

The video shared by Vij in this regard had chants of “gaddaar” in the background.

Vij claimed that there was a plot to make him lose the election last October from the Ambala Cantt seat. However, he won the Ambala Cantt constituency defeating Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara and became an MLA for the seventh time.

On January 31, Vij claimed that despite raising the matter publicly, no action was taken against his detractors. "...Since I am the senior-most leader and I am saying that efforts were made to defeat me, action should have been taken immediately … but even after 100 days, nothing has been done," Vij was quoted by PTI as saying.

Vij earlier took a jibe at Saini, saying, "Still, this is a very serious matter. And it is so because our Chief Minister does not come down from the 'udan khatola' (chopper). Since the day assumed office, he has been on the 'udan khatola'. If he comes down, he will see the suffering of the people. This is not just my voice, but the voice of all MLAs and ministers."

How did CM Saini react? Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini claimed on Tuesday that Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij is not upset with him, adding he is a senior party leader and has the right to say.

"We were together in the cabinet (meeting on Tuesday). We also held a review meeting of a department," said Saini while speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting on February 4. Saini added, "He is our senior leader. There is no narazgi (upset)... He has the right to say," said Saini.

Asked if Vij was of the view that officers were not listening to him, Saini said, "It is not like this. All officers obey…Everybody has responsibilities. I have and officers also have," Saini said.

What did Vij say against Haryana BJP chief Badoli? Earlier, Vij had said that Badoli should resign as the state BJP chief after being booked in a rape case to maintain the "sanctity" of the party till he was found to be innocent in the Himachal Pradesh police investigation into the matter.

Last week, six people, including a woman, who had accused Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal of rape, were booked for extortion and criminal intimidation. In a related development, the Himachal Pradesh Police filed a cancellation report in a court recently in the alleged gangrape case against Badoli and Mittal.

