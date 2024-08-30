Rift in Mahayuti? Sena minister ‘feels nauseous’ sitting with NCP MLAs, Ajit Pawar-led party says ‘better to quit…’

Internal conflicts in the Mahayuti alliance have intensified after Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant criticized NCP lawmakers. NCP members demand either Sawant's removal or to quit the alliance. The alliance's poor election results have exacerbated tensions.

Published30 Aug 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Rift in Mahayuti? Sena minister ‘feels nauseous’ sitting with NCP MLAs, Ajit Pawar-led party says ‘better to quit…’(ANI)

Rifts within the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra widened this week with Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant revealing that he ‘felt like vomiting’ after sitting with fellow NCP lawmakers. The remark prompted a sharp rebuttal with members of the NCP insisting that it was better to quit the alliance than listen to such statements.

“I'm a hardcore Shiv Sainik who never got along with the Congress and NCP all my life. Even if we sit next to each other in the cabinet, I feel like vomiting after coming out,” Sawant said.

Rumblings within the Mahayuti grouping have become increasingly louder in recent months following its poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP combine managed to secure only 17 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress, performed better by winning 30 seats.

Also Read | MVA initiates seat-sharing talks for elections; Shiv Sena eyes 20 seats

“My request to our senior party leaders would be that we quit Mahayuti rather than listen to such statements. Either Tanaji Sawant should be sacked or we should quit the alliance,” countered NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil.

Fellow party leader and MLC Amol Mitkari insisted that the NCP had remained quiet “only to maintain the coalition dharma”. Members of the rival NCP (SP) also latched onto the remark and insisted that it was time for the BJP to throw the Ajit Pawar-led party out of the Mahayuti.

Also Read | ’Blatant insult to Balasaheb’, Shiv Sena slams Uddhav Thackeray over Waqf Bill

“The time has come when the BJP will, slowly but steadily, throw Ajit Pawar out of Mahayuti. All is not well and cracks are getting bigger by the day. It is time for Ajit Pawar to wake up and smell the coffee,” said NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July 2023 when Ajit Pawar and MLAs loyal to him broke away to join the Mahayuti. The Election Commission had later allocated the party name and symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

Also Read | Z plus security may be an attempt to spy on me, says Sharad Pawar

(With inputs from agencies)

 

