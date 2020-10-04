Rift in NDA as LJP says will not contest Bihar elections with JDU

NEW DELHI: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday said it would contest the upcoming Bihar elections outside the fold of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following "ideological differences" with chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) or JDU.

The decision was taken at the LJP’s parliamentary board meeting chaired by party president Chirag Paswan on Sunday. The meeting was earlier scheduled for Saturday but had to be postponed as his father, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, underwent heart surgery at a Delhi hospital yesterday, an ANI report said.

The LJP said it would field candidates against JDU, but not do so in seats where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting.

“At the national level and during Lok Sabha elections, BJP and LJP have a strong alliance. Owing to ideological differences at the state and alliance level with JDU, LJP has decided to contest elections separate from the alliance. There could be ideological differences with JDU on several seats so that the public can decide which candidate is better for Bihar’s interest," said a statement by Abdul Khaliq, secretary general of LJP released soon after the meeting.

There is no bitterness between LJP and BJP, and after the election results all LJP MLAs will work on the development path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said, adding LJP-BJP combine will form government in the state. LJP is of the view that like the Centre, in Bihar too the government should be formed under the leadership of BJP, it added.

Kumar, now in his third term, has been the NDA’s chief ministerial face every time the BJP and JDU have contested together. In the 2015 assembly election, Kumar led the Grand Alliance which defeated the NDA combine of BJP and LJP. JDU left the Grand Alliance in 2017 to return to NDA’s fold. In 2015, RJD had won 80 seats, followed by JDU with 71 seats. Among the two national parties, BJP had won 53 seats, while Congress finished fourth with 27 seats in the 243-member assembly.

Bihar will go to the polls in three phases to be held on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

NDA’s latest alliance troubles come just weeks after its Punjab ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) split ways after nearly a three-decade long partnership following protests over the three farm laws brought in by the union government.

