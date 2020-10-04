Rift in NDA as LJP says will not contest Bihar elections with JDU

Kumar, now in his third term, has been the NDA’s chief ministerial face every time the BJP and JDU have contested together. In the 2015 assembly election, Kumar led the Grand Alliance which defeated the NDA combine of BJP and LJP. JDU left the Grand Alliance in 2017 to return to NDA’s fold. In 2015, RJD had won 80 seats, followed by JDU with 71 seats. Among the two national parties, BJP had won 53 seats, while Congress finished fourth with 27 seats in the 243-member assembly.