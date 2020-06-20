New Delhi: Amid the Sino-India standoff in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to "rise above petty politics" and stand in solidarity with the national interest.

Shah's remarks came after Gandhi made comments over a video where the father of a jawan spoke about the violent faceoff with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Shah quote tweeted a video of a jawan's father, who purportedly asked Rahul Gandhi "not to indulge in politics" over the standoff with China.

"A brave armyman's father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest," Shah said in a tweet.

In the video, a injured jawan's father purportedly said the Indian Army is strong and can defeat China.

"Rahul Gandhi, don't indulge in politics on this... my son fought in the army and will continue fighting in the army," he is heard saying in the video.

Gandhi, while commenting on an earlier video of an injured jawan's father, had said: "It's sad to see senior Government of India ministers reduce to lying in order to protect the PM. Don't insult our martyrs with your lies".

Rahul made the comments after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that the army personnel engaged in clashes with the PLA in Ladakh were carrying arms but did not use those due to an agreement between the two nations.

In his first video, the father of the jawan purportedly had said that his son telephoned him from a hospital bed in Ladakh and told him that the Indian army personnel were unarmed when they confronted the PLA at Galwan valley in Ladakh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via