Rise in covid-19 cases alarming, may take harsh steps: Ajit Pawar

Rise in covid-19 cases alarming, may take harsh steps: Ajit Pawar1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 07:48 PM IST
- 'Harsh decisions can be taken and the people should remain prepared. If certain decisions are not taken in time then we will have to pay a heavy cost later,' Ajit Pawar said
AURANGABAD : Describing as "alarming" the rise in fresh COVID-19 cases in some districts of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday warned of taking some "harsh decisions" and asked people to be prepared.
Some districts in Vidarbha region in east Maharashtra, especially Amravati and Nagpur, and Nashik in north Maharashtra have seen the number of new cases rising over the last few days.
Arvind Kejriwal to address 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Meerut on 28 February1 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Government insulted farmers, ministers called them traitors: Priyanka Gandhi2 min read . 05:20 PM IST
Gujarat to bring law against 'love jihad', says Chief Minister Vijay Rupani2 min read . 05:51 AM IST
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani faints on stage at poll rally, flown to Ahmedabad1 min read . 05:42 AM IST
Speaking to reporters, Pawar expressed displeasure over people not following the pandemic-appropriate behaviour and violating guidelines.
Pawar, who also holds Finance ministry, was in Aurangabad to chair a review meeting of eight districts under the Marathwada region.
"I have come across ((reports that) people are not following the COVID-19 guidelines which are aimed at checking the spread of the infection. If the situation worsens, we may need to pay heavy cost for this carelessness. The number (of new cases in the state) is alarming. We have seen that lockdown was imposed in many parts of the world again in view of the second wave of the pandemic," he said.
Pawar said the matter will be discussed with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai tonight.
"Harsh decisions can be taken and the people should remain prepared. If certain decisions are not taken in time then we will have to pay a heavy cost later," he added.
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 4,092 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 20,64,278, while 40 deaths pushed the toll to 51,529, as per the state government.
Renault launches SUV Kiger at ₹5.45 lakh in India: Details here2 min read . 03:49 PM IST
Advantage Trinamool in tough Bengal battle this year3 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Yogi Adityanath launches free UPSC, NEET, JEE coaching for aspirants. 5 points1 min read . 12:16 PM IST
'Mindtree is a Microsoft shop, we help each other'3 min read . 04:08 PM IST
While 19,75,603 people have recovered so far in the state, there are 35,965 active cases as on Sunday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.