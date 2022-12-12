Rise of open-source intelligence tests US spies7 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 06:25 PM IST
China outpaces efforts by US intelligence agencies to harness power of publicly available data
WASHINGTON : As Russian troops surged toward Ukraine’s border last fall, a small Western intelligence unit swung into action, tracking signs Moscow was preparing to invade. It drew up escape routes for its people and wrote twice-daily intelligence reports.