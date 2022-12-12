Rise of open-source intelligence tests US spies

The nonprofit C4ADS used shipping databases, satellite imagery, property records and other public data to trace the source of Russian GPS “spoofing" that disguised Russian ships’ locations to a defense facility near one of Mr. Putin’s dachas, according to a November presentation at the Harvard Intelligence Project. A U.K. firm, 3AI, used artificial intelligence and public information to estimate the cost to Russian companies of the Ukraine war and subsequent economic sanctions at $372 billion—50% larger than indicated by stock markets and equity researchers. Bellingcat, the investigative website, used phone and travel data to identify three operatives from Moscow’s FSB intelligence service it said attempted to kill Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.