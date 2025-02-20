Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended congratulations to Rekha Gupta on taking the oath as the Delhi chief minister.

In a post on X, the PM wrote, “Congratulations to Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji on taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister. I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure.”

BJP MLAs Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh have been appointed as ministers of the Delhi government.

BJP's senior leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, attended the event. Various Union ministers and chief ministers from neighbouring states, such as Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, were also present.

Who is Rekha Gupta? Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Delhi CM, brings extensive experience from her previous roles in the BJP, having served in different organisational capacities and as a councillor. With a strong background in addressing the city's issues, she is expected to lead with a hands-on approach.

Gupta, who represents the Shalimar Bagh seat, has previously served as the general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee.

In these positions, she initiated various campaigns aimed at benefiting marginalised communities and women.

Her political journey began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Gupta will now be the fourth woman to hold the position of Chief Minister of Delhi, joining a list of women leaders from BJP, Congress, and AAP who have previously held the role.