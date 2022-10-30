Rishi Sunak shows what India is missing4 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 07:59 PM IST
It also shows that Anglosphere conservatives are breaking the left’s monopoly on diversity in the West
It also shows that Anglosphere conservatives are breaking the left’s monopoly on diversity in the West
The British people may be counting on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to rescue their Covid-battered economy from its recent troubles. But the former Goldman Sachs banker’s elevation to his nation’s highest elected office earlier this week matters outside the UK too.