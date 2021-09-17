Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the biggest challenges faced by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are related to peace, security and concerns regarding trust deficit and also highlighting the threats posed by the rising radicalisation in the region.

PM Modi said, "The biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and trust deficit. The main cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation. Recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge clear," while addressing the Plenary Session of the 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State.

Modi said the SCO should work to develop a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam.

He said the fight against radicalisation is not only needed for regional security and trust but also required to ensure a bright future for the youth of the region.

Keeping in view the 20th anniversary of SCO forum, Prime Minister said that the members' countries must encourage our talented youngsters towards science and rational thinking.

"India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia. We believe that landlocked Central Asian countries can benefit immensely by connecting with India's vast market," he added.

During the address Prime Minister Modi also welcomed Iran as a new member country of the SCO. He also welcomed the three new dialogue partners - Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar.

