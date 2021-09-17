Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Rising radicalisation main cause of challenges faced by region: PM Modi at SCO summit

Rising radicalisation main cause of challenges faced by region: PM Modi at SCO summit

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 12:53 PM IST Livemint

  • PM Narendra Modi said the SCO should work to develop a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the biggest challenges faced by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are related to peace, security and concerns regarding trust deficit and also highlighting the threats posed by the rising radicalisation in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the biggest challenges faced by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are related to peace, security and concerns regarding trust deficit and also highlighting the threats posed by the rising radicalisation in the region.

PM Modi said, "The biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and trust deficit. The main cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation. Recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge clear," while addressing the Plenary Session of the 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State.

PM Modi said, "The biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and trust deficit. The main cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation. Recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge clear," while addressing the Plenary Session of the 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Modi said the SCO should work to develop a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam.

He said the fight against radicalisation is not only needed for regional security and trust but also required to ensure a bright future for the youth of the region.

Keeping in view the 20th anniversary of SCO forum, Prime Minister said that the members' countries must encourage our talented youngsters towards science and rational thinking.

"India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia. We believe that landlocked Central Asian countries can benefit immensely by connecting with India's vast market," he added.

During the address Prime Minister Modi also welcomed Iran as a new member country of the SCO. He also welcomed the three new dialogue partners - Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!