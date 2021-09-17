This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Narendra Modi said the SCO should work to develop a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the biggest challenges faced by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are related to peace, security and concerns regarding trust deficit and also highlighting the threats posed by the rising radicalisation in the region.
PM Modi said, "The biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and trust deficit. The main cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation. Recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge clear," while addressing the Plenary Session of the 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State.
