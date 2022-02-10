Sun, sands and joblessness: A Goan story

The next day, Caculo sent another screed to the chief minister. “Many of these migrant workers were provided with shelter and food and wages during the entire period of lockdown and they were not really stranded in the true sense of the word. However, now that they are getting a free ride to their home states, many of these workers have left their employers high and dry," he complained. “Our fear is that if they go now, it will take a long time for them or others to return and this will affect the working of many sectors as mentioned above."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}