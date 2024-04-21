Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged on Sunday that the workers of the INDIA bloc allies — the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and the Congress — hit each other with chairs during their “Ulgulan Nyay rally" in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He said people were injured in the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, news agency PTI shared a video of a ruckus that erupted during INDIA bloc’s "Ulgulan Nyay rally" in Ranchi on Sunday. It's not yet confirmed that there were clashes between RJD and Congress workers at the rally.

Taking a dig over the "clashes", Prasad told news agency ANI, “Where is their [INDIA bloc] unity? How will they unite the country when they are not united?... They should handle their party. People are being jailed because of corruption..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the country wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a stable government. "Will the country run with such a quarrelsome alliance?" he asked.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc held two mega rallies, one in Ranchi and the other in Satana, on Sunday. INDIA bloc partners — Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and NC supreemo Farooq Abdullah — attended the rally.

The opposition's themed around the arrest of the ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and AAP's Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, two of the key faces of the INDIA bloc. Both Hemant Soren and Kejriwal are in judicial custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail.

The ED also arrested Soren on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, immediately after his resignation as the chief minister.

