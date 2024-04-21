Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged on Sunday that the workers of the INDIA bloc allies — the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and the Congress — hit each other with chairs during their “Ulgulan Nyay rally" in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He said people were injured in the incident.
Earlier in the day, news agency PTI shared a video of a ruckus that erupted during INDIA bloc’s "Ulgulan Nyay rally" in Ranchi on Sunday. It's not yet confirmed that there were clashes between RJD and Congress workers at the rally.
Taking a dig over the "clashes", Prasad told news agency ANI, “Where is their [INDIA bloc] unity? How will they unite the country when they are not united?... They should handle their party. People are being jailed because of corruption..."
He said the country wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a stable government. "Will the country run with such a quarrelsome alliance?" he asked.
Leaders of the INDIA bloc held two mega rallies, one in Ranchi and the other in Satana, on Sunday. INDIA bloc partners — Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and NC supreemo Farooq Abdullah — attended the rally.
The opposition's themed around the arrest of the ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and AAP's Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, two of the key faces of the INDIA bloc. Both Hemant Soren and Kejriwal are in judicial custody.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail.
The ED also arrested Soren on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, immediately after his resignation as the chief minister.
