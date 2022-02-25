Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday urged the Supreme Court to dismiss review petition in the road rage case against him. The Supreme Court is schedule to hear the review petition today.

Sidhu, in reply to review petition, says the review petition is not maintainable and the incident happened 33 years ago.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also cites his impeccable reputation and clean antecedents and urges the Supreme Court not to alter his sentence in the case.

The road rage incident dates back to December 27, 1988, when Sidhu had allegedly punched one 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in Patiala, Punjab, resulting in the latter's death.

The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala on September 22, 1999, had acquitted Sidhu and his associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, due to lack of evidence in the case.

The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, Indian Penal Code (IPC), for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The victim's family had appealed to the Supreme Court that earlier imprisonment sentence of three years given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court should be enhanced.

The alleged incident took place on December 27, 1998, when Sidhu, in a road rage case, allegedly beaten Gurnam Singh on his head, as a result of which Gurnam Singh succumbed to his injuries

