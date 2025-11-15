Rohini Acharya alleges Sanjay Yadav and Rameez pushed her to ‘disown family, quit politics’ — who are they?

A day after the RJD's poor performance in the Bihar assembly polls, party president Lalu Prasad’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, announced on Saturday that she was quitting politics and distancing herself from the family. Acharya, a qualified doctor who chose to settle as a homemaker with her husband in Singapore, shared the news through a cryptic post on her X account.

“I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family…This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do…and I am taking all the blame," she wrote in her post.

RJD's Rohini Acharya announced her exit from politics and severed family ties after the party's defeat in Bihar assembly polls.

Who is Sanjay Yadav? Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Who is Rameez? Rameez is said to be Tejashwi’s old friend who hails from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. It was not clear from Acharya’s post what exactly Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had said to her. The two were not available for comments either, PTI reported.

Acharya, who was in the news for donating a kidney to her father a few years ago, had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha polls from Saran.

Why Rohini left politics? It was speculated that she was “unhappy” over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Prasad, from the party. However, during the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.

The RJD's seat tally slipped to 24 from 75 in the Bihar assembly polls.

Rohini Acharya's elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from both the party and his family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life.

With her “disowning” family, the cracks within Lalu Yadav's family have widened as her brother Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life.

His expulsion followed a controversy over a Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a relationship, sparking a public fallout with his family.

The caption read: “I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the person with me in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have known and loved each other for the past 12 years. We’ve been in a relationship for all these years. I’ve wanted to share this with all of you for a long time, but didn’t know how to express it. Today, through this post, I am opening my heart to you all. I hope you understand me.”

The incident revived discussions around his past marital issues, including his ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai.

Tej Pratap Yadav went on to launch his own party, the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and contested from the Mahua Assembly constituency. He faced a major setback, finishing a distant third as Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured a thumping victory with 87641 votes and a margin of 44997 votes, while RJD candidate Mukesh Kumar Raushan stood second.